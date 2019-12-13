‘Average Joe’ plans mammoth journey for drought relief

TOUGH TASK: Brisbane's Chris Dolan is planning to walk for five days from his home in Moggill to Stanthorpe.

A 26-YEAR-OLD who bills himself as an "average guy" is set to undergo a mammoth challenge, that's anything but average.

Earlier in the week, Moggill's Chris Dolan announced his plans to complete an arduous journey, walking 200 kilometres from his home to Stanthorpe.

"On December 27 I am going to walk from my home in Moggill, for 5 days, to arrive on New Year's Eve morning at the town of Stanthorpe," Mr Dolan said.

"Why would I walk almost 200 kilometres through the December heat to a place I haven't even visited before?

"Well for one, I've never been and it looks like a nice place to visit."

Watching from a far as Stanthorpe continues to battle through drought and the impacts of fire, Mr Dolan said he wanted to get off the couch and do something.

"I'm tired of sitting at home and wanting to help but never knowing quite what to do.

So I figured I'll roll the dice," he said.

"Why on earth am I willing to struggle through this journey?

"Because it's a struggle when you can't just turn on the tap for a glass of water.

"Because it's a struggle to not be able to feed your animals because the paddocks are bone dry.

"Because it's a struggle to only be growing crops at a fraction of your normal output, and watering some not for yield but just to keep them alive for when the drought finally breaks.

"Because it's a struggle fighting the raging bush fires.

"I'm doing this in the hopes of raising awareness and funds for the people of Stanthorpe."

Mr Dolan has set up a GoFundMe page, calling for donations which he'll disperse local charities helping in the water relief and fire recovery efforts.

He has set himself a $10,000 target.

Head to his page to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/steps-for-stanthorpe