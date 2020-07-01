Menu
Crime

AVO breach extends Grafton man’s time behind bars

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jul 2020 1:00 AM
A GRAFTON who repeatedly called his ex-partner from behind bars only days after he was sentenced over her brutal assault, and in breach of an apprehended violence order, has had his jail term increased.

In Grafton Local Court last week Cohen Jacob Ward was sentenced after he previously entered pleas of guilty to two charges of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO.
According to court documents, the 32-year-old was sentenced in Grafton Local Court last year to more than three years in jail for a vicious attack, which involved Ward grabbing the victim's hair, throwing her down onto the floor and repeatedly kicking head and ribs in an assault that lasted for two to three hours.

According to police facts, at 2.47pm on October 3, 2019, a call was made from Cessnock Correctional Centre using another inmate's account to his de facto partner when after about a minute the inmate asked to call a different number.

The facts tendered to the court state the second call was answered by the victim and Ward began to talk to her, despite the AVO in place strictly prohibiting any contact.

Ward became aggressive and abused the victim during the call. At 1.11pm the same day Ward spoke to two other people protected by the same order. Around 20 minutes later Ward called the victim again to find out how difficult the victim was finding it without Ward and demand the victim attend court to change the conditions of the AVO.

In Grafton Local Court on Friday, magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Ward to an aggregate jail term of three months from January 1, 2022.

Grafton Daily Examiner

