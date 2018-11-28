Avoca man tells cops: 'I will f---ing kill you'

A BUNDABERG husband and father-of-two was blind drunk when he took his anger out on police officers at his Avoca home.

Harry David Blanch yesterday pleaded guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to charges of assault and public nuisance after events snowballed out of control earlier this month.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the court officers visited his house regarding another matter when Blanch became hostile.

"He began swearing at police, telling them to 'f--- off'," Sen Const Klaassen said.

When police asked him if he had been drinking, Blanch replied "every day".

Blanch told the officers that if they stayed on his property he would spit in their faces.

When police went to leave the property after conducting their initial business, Blanch approached them from behind in a threatening manner and began yelling at them.

"The defendant was out on the footpath of his house when he continued to yell and swear at police," Sen Const Klaassen said.

"He became more aggressive and began punching his own hands and threw his phone on the ground whilst yelling 'you c--ts don't understand'.

"The defendant then said, 'you will shake my hand or I'll knock you the f--- out' and then the defendant approached the police vehicle located across the street and yelled 'open the c--t'."

Sen Const Klaassen said Blanch continued to invite the officers on to his property "suggesting a fight".

The defendant then yelled out multiple times, "I will f---ing kill you, I will knock you the f--- clean out, I'll kick the f--- out of you on my property".

"The defendant then stated he would like to be shot by police and also stated he 'wants to feel what it's like to be hit by a taser'."

The officers arrested Blanch and charged him with public nuisance, obstructing a police officer and assaulting a police officer.

In 2014 the defendant received an 18 month probationary sentence after headbutting a police officer while intoxicated, causing a split lip and bruising.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her 37-year-old client had a long history of alcohol abuse and was receiving treatment at IWC.

Ms Maloy said he accepted the facts and knew he was in a "blackout drunk" state.

"While his wife is at work and the kids are at day care ... he takes every opportunity ... to drink alcohol," Ms Maloy said.

He described his abuse, which had been an ongoing issue for the past 15 years, as a "Jekyll and Hyde" addiction.

"When he's sober he knows he's a good father and a good provider, albeit he does accept his wife deserves better," she said.

"He participated in AA for eight months in 2012 that included attending meetings, online training and education as well as face-to-face meetings.

"He stopped because he thought he was okay, but he now acknowledges it is something he will never be okay with. "He is very embarrassed by his actions and would be prepared to participate in a period of probation."

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she understood Blanch was remorseful but highlighted the fact that the incident took place less than three weeks ago.

"Officers attempted to speak to you, you made threats and you were physically and verbally aggressive to police," Ms Merrin said.

"You threatened to kill one of the officers, and you told them you wanted to be shot and tasered.

"A taser was presented, and you continued to obstruct police by refusing to step down and desist."

Ms Merrin said supporting material provided by IWC and his employer were "at odds" with his behaviour.

Ms Merrin sentenced Blanch to two months imprisonment, wholly suspended for nine months. He was placed on probation for 12 months with conditions stating he must attend alcohol and psychological assessments as directed.

A conviction was recorded.