AWARD: Help reward the best of our nurses

Has a nurse in one of our hospital provided a stellar experience for you? Why not recognise them and nominate them for new awards across the health district?

WHEN we’re in hospital, a friendly face or a skilled pair of hands is always appreciated while we’re at our most vulnerable.

Now, you have a way of saying thanks to those who provide a high quality service in our hospitals.



Northern NSW Local Health District has launched a new award program to recognise dedicated nursing and midwifery staff across the health service.

The STELLAR Awards, developed by the Nursing and Midwifery Service, encourages members of the public to nominate a staff member or team who have provided exceptional care.

Katharine Duffy, Director Nursing, Midwifery and Aboriginal Health said the awards were a special way to honour staff for their incredible contributions to their profession.

“The awards are a monthly recognition program which recognises individuals or teams of registered and enrolled nurses, registered midwives or assistants in nursing / midwifery who have made an outstanding contribution to the health service and the care of the local community,” Ms Duffy said.



“The STELLARs will add to our existing annual recognition of excellence by providing an opportunity for patients, members of the community and other health care workers to nominate nurses and midwives regularly.”

Patients and visitors can nominate staff using paper nomination forms available in each health service, or online at https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/about/our-nursing-midwifery-services-ournams/nnswlhd-nursing-and-midwifery-service-stellar-awards/

Nominations will be reviewed each month and the winner chosen on merit. They’ll receive a badge and certificate, and will also go into the running for the annual STELLAR award.

To find out more, head to the Northern NSW Local Health District website.