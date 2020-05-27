Menu
Maclean High School would like to introduce the Lower Clarence Junior AECG executive Committee: from left to right Brianna Roberts, Zhanae Whalley, Latifah Taylor, Noah Shone, Tye Eamens-Gardiner, Brian Quinlan-Randall.
Award recognition for reconciliation

27th May 2020 4:00 PM
MACLEAN High School was presented with the Narragunnawali Award, a recognition of a school adopting practices, policies and programs that promotes and incorporates reconciliation. It is part of many programs and initiatives run by Reconciliation Australia. To be eligible the school must adopt an action plan that has achievable and measurable goals that can be evaluated each year. Our plan was made and endorsed by our students, staff and community members. We are thrilled that our school has won the national award for Reconciliation in schools for 2019-2020.

The school has also been working with Desert Pea Media and the Yaegl Elders from 2018 to produce three music videos, Yaegl Biirrinba, River to the Sea and Calling into the Deep. Desert Pea Media is a well-known film company that specialise in making cultural music videos. These projects are a great way in which to promote intergenerational collaboration and cultural understanding.

The school’s Junior AECG is a group that promotes leadership and embraces culture. Students are asked throughout the year to do a digital recording of either a Welcome to Country or an Acknowledgement of Country which is played at the beginning of every staff and P and C meeting. Members of the junior AECG are also asked to volunteer to assist in various cultural and sporting events hosted by the school. Our leaders serve as mentors for younger students.

