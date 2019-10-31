Award-winning author back to feel the Jacaranda Magic

BACK IN TOWN: Award-winning author Dannika Patterson is back in Grafton, one year after launching her book Jacaranda Magic.

ONE year after launching her best-selling children's picture book, Jacaranda Magic, award-winning author Dannika Patterson was back in Grafton for the Jacaranda Festival.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be back in Grafton this year for Jacaranda's 85th anniversary,” she said.

"Everything seems bigger, brighter and even more beautiful than last year. Grafton really knows how to throw a party.”

This year the popular author spent Wednesday running writing workshops for children at the St Mary's Grafton Writers' Festival.

"I am so impressed by the the Writers' Festival initiative at St Mary's,” she said.

"It is my second year attending and, once again, I have been blown away by the commitment of the staff in dedicating an entire day for the students to engage with authors and illustrators and to write creatively.

"Many of the children were keen to tell me about the stories they write at home and I met more than a few budding local authors and illustrators with great talent and enthusiasm.”

This year has been busy for Ms Patterson, with the success of Jacaranda Magic helping to land her publishing contracts for eight new book titles, to be released over the next two years.

Jacaranda Magic explores the value of boredom and encourages imaginative play in nature.