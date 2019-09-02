Award-winning builder keeping up with the trends

FAMILY HOME: The award-winning four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house at Gulmarrad named Master Builders Association of NSW Best Exhibition/Project Home under $400,000. INSET: The G J Gardner Grafton team celebrates its award win.

REALITY television means clients are demanding more of their builders, and an award-winning Grafton business is keeping up with the trends.

For the second year in a row, the team at GJ Gardner won the Master Builders Association of NSW Excellence in Building Awards prize for Best Exhibition/Project Home under $400,000 for a family home at Gulmarrad.

Owner Micah Middelbosch said the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom house on Essex Dr was a client's home rather than display home, which sweetened the victory.

"This particular home is set up on a bearer and joist floor system with beautiful timber decks to the front veranda and alfresco, which give this home that upmarket feel,” he said.

The G J Gardner Grafton team celebrate winning the Master Builders Association of NSW Excellence in Building Awards prize for Best Exhibition/Project Home under $400,000. Contributed

Mr Middelbosch said reality television programs were a major factor in changing attitudes of clients, who were more educated than ever and looking for high-quality, trendy builds - even first home buyers.

"First-time home buyers aren't just looking to get into the market, they're looking further up the tree,” he said.

"They know more about products. Back in the day it was just brick and tiles... now it's lightweight cladding, timber-look and Colourbond cladding. Clients are more in tune with trends and shows like The Block highlight innovation and trends.”

He said the shift in what people were looking for added an extra challenge, but one he and his team were up for.

"Sometimes we've have got to work out how to do it, sometimes we don't even know what the product they're asking for is,” he said. "But it makes the finished product a bit more exciting.”

Mr Middelbosch said the market was "buoyant” at the moment and vast amounts of land available in the region boded well for people looking to build.

"All of that is encouraging for the Clarence Valley,” he said.