Awards a chance to celebrate local champions

Finalists in the 'Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year (from left) Charlie Steele, Travis O'Connor, Ethan Davis, Lewis Cooper (Janita Cooper accepting), Ethan McConnell with Sam Young the winner who are at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016.
Finalists in the 'Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year (from left) Charlie Steele, Travis O'Connor, Ethan Davis, Lewis Cooper (Janita Cooper accepting), Ethan McConnell with Sam Young the winner who are at the annual Clarence Valley Sports Awards at the Grafton District Services Club on Saturday night, 12th November, 2016. Debrah Novak
Matthew Elkerton
by

SPORTS AWARDS: Almost 20 individual sports will be represented at tonight's Clarence Valley Sports Awards presented by The Daily Examiner and Grafton Shoppingworld.

From woodchop through to surf sports the awards are a chance to celebrate the achievements of some of the Valley's brightest sporting talents.

Major sponsor Grafton Shoppingworld have been on board since the awards were reinvented in 2014 and marketing manager Kelle Murphy said there was a simple reason why.

"This is the perfect chance for us to support all sports across the Valley," she said.

"This is also a great opportunity to give to the smaller sports that we normally would not hear from.

"We were just all so surprised and happy to see the large amount of variety in the sports.

"Sports we often don't think about, the Clarence Valley has people competing on the world stage in."

The awards begin tonight at Yamba Golf Club at 6pm.

SPORTS AWARDS FINALISTS

Junior Female: Kalani Ives (Surf Life Saving), Erica Tillman (Athletics), Tahlia Marsh (BMX), Georgia Breward (AFL)

Junior Male: Aidan Cahill (Cricket), Lachlan Maxwell (Rowing), Lewis Cooper (Rugby Union), Caleb Barker (Rugby Union), Travis O'Connor (Dragon Boats), Keaton Stutt (Hockey).

Senior Sportsperson: Chris Owen (Woodchop), Carly Leeson (Cricket), Laurelea Moss (Cycling), Celia Sullohern (Triathlon), Mitchum Davis (Dog Trials), Helmut Klein (Swimming), Peter Webster (Martial Arts), Amy Riddell (Indoor Cricket), Matt McGuren (Horse Racing), Rebecca Pateman (Bodybuilding)

Masters: Hemut Klein (Swimming), Laurelea Moss (Cycling), Peter Webster (Martial Arts), Mitchum Davis (Dog Trials)

Club of the Year: South Grafton Rebels, Grafton Ghosts, Lower Clarence Rowing Club, Clarence River Masters Swim Club, Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, Yamba Breakers, Clarence Coast Magpies.

Team of the Year: Grafton Ghosts First Grade, Grafton Hockey Over-50s, Westlawn Boys Hockey.

Coach of the Year: Scott Smith (Grafton High/NSW), Danny Wicks (Grafton Ghosts).

