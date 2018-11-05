Awards recognise region’s best sportspeople

POPULAR VOTE: Tahlia Marsh was presented the People’s Choice Award from Kelle Murphy of Grafton Shoppingworld at the inaugural Clarence Valley Sports Awards. PHOTO: ADAM HOURIGAN

NOMINATIONS are now open for the junior and senior Sportsperson of the Month for December.

The concept was successfully introduced in 2014, with the winners making up the nominees for the major awards at the inaugural Clarence Valley Sports Awards held last month.

Carly Leeson (junior female), Michael Russ (senior), Ray Hunt (masters), Tahlia Marsh (people's choice) and joint junior male winners Hayden Ensbey and Elliott Speed all received fantastic prizes for their efforts. It all started for each of these Clarence Valley residents with a simple nomination from a clubperson, teammate, friend or family member detailing the recent outstanding achievements in their chosen sport. Simply email sport@dailyexaminer.com.au or phone 6643 0574 to nominate.

The monthly winners are decided by a panel representing the Lower Clarence and Clarence Valley sports councils and The Daily Examiner. The winners are announced in The Daily Examiner on the first Wednesday of every month.

Meanwhile, nominations for other annual awards such as Club of the Year, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year can be made at any time.

The awards night at South Services carried a strong theme of being inclusive for all Clarence Valley residents. It is anticipated the awards in November 2015 will be hosted by a Lower Clarence venue, with the aim to alternate between upper and lower river venues.

This year saw the reintroduction of the Ernie Muller Award for Contribution to Sport in the Lower Clarence, which was won by Mick Corbett.

An up-river equivalent - the Max Godbee Award - was created, with Grafton Basketball's Roma Brotherson the inaugural recipient.