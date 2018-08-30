The black box for cars designed by high-schoolers

THEY are only in high school, but these tech whizzes are looking to get into big business, searching for an investor in their award-winning safety device.

Driven by a passion for tech and a desire to help others, Year 11 All Saints Anglican School students on the Gold Coast, Jeremy Buckley, Henry Collins and Kai Barry are seeking funding to put their new invention on the road.

Henry Collins 16, Kai Barry 16, and Jeremy Buckley 16. Picture Glenn Hampson

The Autonomous Response Unit, a black box for cars, has been making waves in the road safety world, this month taking out the top prize in the Mayor's Telstra Technology Awards.

The unit is a small box that sits in your vehicle that automatically alerts search and rescue services when a car crash is detected.

The unit doesn't rely on mobile phone networks to send the signal so it can be detected even from the most remote locations.

The All Saints student developers behind a new automated alert device with their award. Picture Glenn Hampson

"It is a big passion of ours, we heard a number of stories of people stranded and unable to call for help," Jeremy explained.

"Our device solves that problem and doesn't just have to be used in a car, it can be used on any vehicle."

The trio say there are now actively searching for a business mentor or investors to help bring their potentially lifesaving product to market.

"We are definitely looking to kickstart this idea and get this device online and out there, once we get the funds to make it," Kai said.

"So if anyone is there, we would be happy to here from them."

The trio all plan to keep working on their invention through high school and study engineering once they graduate.