Awareness of a community tragedy walks out of darkness

THE STORIES told were tragic, but by bringing them out into the light relatives and friends of people who lost loved ones to suicide, believe they can bring something positive from the experience.

More than 150 people gathered at See Park, Grafton, yesterday morning to walk to Market Square to help suicide prevention organisation raise awareness of the issues.

Crisis support manager at Lifeline David Ellis switched roles to traffic control during the Out of the Darkness walk in Grafton on Sunday morning. Tim Howard

Lifeline North Coast CEO Miko Smith was pleased with the response and said the walk would become a regular event for the organisation.

"To get 150 people here with virtually just word of mouth advertising is an amazing effort," Mr Smith said.

"Next year we'd like to get some dignitaries along and and get media and social media campaigns going to really drive it."

He said local input was what drove yesterday's success.

"I would particular like to thank Steve and Tegan Johnson for their efforts in driving today's event," he said.

Steve Johnson is the force behind Johnno's Show and Shine, which dedicates the money it raises to Lifeline after he lost a son to suicide five years ago. On Sunday Mr Johnson presented Lifeline with a cheque for $2030 from money raised at Bunnings sausage sizzles and other activities. Tim Howard

The Johnsons, who lost a son to suicide five years ago, raise money for Lifeline through the annual Johnno's Show and Shine motorshow as well as regular Bunnings sausage sizzles.

Mr Johnson presented Lifeline with $2030 from fundraising this year.