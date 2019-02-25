Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'AWESOME:' Accused killer's bizarre response to prosecution

Annie Perets
by
25th Feb 2019 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged over the murder of a woman at a Maryborough motel has been mentioned in court for the second time.

Matthew Bradley James Tench stands accused of murdering 58-year-old Linda Lovett last year.

Sporting glasses and a trim haircut, the 22-year-old appeared calm during his appearance by video link on Monday in Maryborough Magistrates Court.  

Maryborough man Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, is facing one charge of murder. He was arrested after a body of a 58-year-old woman was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3.
Maryborough man Matthew Bradley James Tench, 22, is facing one charge of murder. He was arrested after a body of a 58-year-old woman was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3. Facebook

The woman's body was found outside Maryborough City Motel on November 3, sparking a homicide investigation.

The court was told a brief had been prepared by prosecution on a case against Mr Tench, to which he replied "awesome".

His murder charge will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court in April.

editors picks fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Major change to Pacific Highway route

    premium_icon Major change to Pacific Highway route

    News There will be some changes to traffic flows as work on Pacific Highway continues

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping How extreme weather events are hitting family budgets

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Getting shut-eye in public a dream

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Getting shut-eye in public a dream

    Opinion Grab your pillow this Thursday for a very special public holiday

    Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    premium_icon Wave of beach safety education to help reduce drownings

    News CLARENCE Valley's newest residents targeted in surf safety program