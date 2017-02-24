AwesumMind bootcamp fundraiser

The Silhouette of Tweed Heads Local David Tease on the Duranbah Head land after a early morning run up and down the Look out steps to Duranbah beach. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News / Tweed Daily News

Bring your water bottle and your a-game for Awesomebody's mental health fundraiser.

AwsumMind is a Beyond Blue fundraising event highlighting mental health awareness in the Clarence Valley area on this Sunday.

The bootcamp helps highlight the benefits of exercise in combating depression in both adults and youths.

So head down to the Grafton Hockey Field to have fun at the bootcamp that will suit all levels of fitness and help raise community awareness for mental health.

The bootcamp kicks off at 8am, don't forget your workout gear and a water bottle.