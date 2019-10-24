Awkward mistake in The Crown trailer

Netflix has finally released the trailer for the hotly anticipated The Crown season three, but fans have already spotted an error.

Fans got a glimpse of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Claire Foy, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, previously played by Vanessa Kirby, reports The Sun.

Olivia Colman has taken over the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Netflix

Among the glitz, glamour and trauma of the royal reign during that turbulent period, fans have spotted a mistake.

It isn't just that Olivia Colman's eyes are brown instead of blue, but the dates of the jubilee are off.

In the clip, a radio or TV announcer says: "This is Jubilee Day. This is a day as gruelling as the Queen's coronation 25 years ago."

The Queen's Jubilee was in 1977, 24 years after her coronation, but 25 years since she ascended to the throne.

The new series premieres November 17. Picture: Netflix

Her father, King George VI, died in February 1952.

Queen Elizabeth immediately ascended to the throne, while her coronation took place the following year.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 marked 50 years from her ascension.

One person wrote under the clip: "Interesting. The Silver Jubilee was 24 years after the coronation, not 25."

The Crown season three is set to premiere on Netflix on November, 17.

The new season will also feature Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. Picture: Netflix

The trailer itself gives a glimpse at the tumultuous seventies, with miner's strikes in 1972 and 1974 during the Three-Day Week, when electricity was rationed to three days a week.

Meanwhile, the family drama intensifies, as Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon turns sour as things get violent.

Season four is currently being filmed, with Emma Corrin playing Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor playing a younger Prince Charles.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission