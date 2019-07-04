Axe falls on Grafton energy jobs

An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning.

An Essential Energy worker connects up the new power line after a truck brought down the line near Grafton Public School on Tuesday morning.

METHODS used to determine who stays in a job at Essential Energy have been likened to the battle for survival in sci-fi film The Hunger Games.

The Electrical Trade Union claims workers will be pitted against each other to save their own job and asserts that the company has told workers Grafton will be one of the hardest hit in a plan to slash 165 jobs across regional NSW.

The Daily Examiner was told of workers being asked to write letters to state why they should keep their job.

ETU secretary Justin Paige slammed the announcement of cuts, saying the use of forced redundancies along with a "Hunger Games" style competition between workers was causing unnecessary hardship.

"Workers have been given less than a week to respond to the plan, with the first staff to be made forcibly redundant as early as July 10, but we are examining every legal and industrial avenue available to stop them," Mr Paige said.

"The worst part is many of these cuts will be undertaken through what management have called a 'merit selection process', which will essentially pit workers against each other to save their own job.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Deputy Premier John Barilaro poured scorn on the proposed job losses.

"On first hearing about the proposed cuts, I sought an immediate explanation from Essential Energy and quite frankly their response was simply not good enough," Mr Gulaptis said. "I have since spoken with Mr John Barilaro who has called for an immediate halt to any decision by Essential Energy to carry out planned job cuts in the regions."

Mr Barilaro said the course of action by Essential Energy was not appropriate.

"Essential Energy needs to be transparent about any planned decision around their regional workforce," he said.

"This morning I have summoned the CEO of Essential Energy to a meeting to explain the company's position.

"I expect Essential Energy to provide a briefing to all affected regional MPs about any planned forced job cuts."

The ETU said since 2015 more than 2000 jobs had been cut at Essential Energy, almost halving the workforce and drastically reducing the skilled workers available to respond to blackouts, storm damage or other major incidents.

The company blamed the Australian Energy Regulator for the cuts, saying the money spent on building, upgrading and replacing infrastructure will be cut by 11.5per cent over the next five years while general operating expenses needed to be reduced by 3.9per cent.

Essential Energy refused to confirm the number of jobs to be lost from the Grafton depot.

"Over the next five years, Essential Energy will progress a series of programs and initiatives to deliver a better service at lower cost," a spokesperson for Essential Energy said.

"As we drive efficiencies in our business, we will also be ensuring that we have the right size workforce across our service territory.

"These changes will allow us to ... deliver the high quality of service our customers expect.

"In Grafton, a number of field and non-field roles will be impacted. The final number will be determined through the consultation process. Essential Energy is continuing discussions with impacted employees and relevant unions.

"All employees affected by the changes will be fully supported through the transition."