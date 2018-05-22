Axe murderer's Sunshine Coast home sold for fortune

The van Breda’s luxury escape was listed at $2.49 million last year.

A SUNSHINE Coast home belonging to the family of a South African family brutally murdered with an axe sold for more than $2.3 million.

Henri van Breda, 23, was today found guilty of axing his multi-millionaire family to death.

He killed his parents Martin and Teresa as well as his brother Rudi, and attempting to murder his sister Marli in their estate in South Africa, one of two homes they had maintained on opposite sides of the world.

The van Bredas had relocated to South Africa for business reasons, but kept their sprawling Buderim property intact with a view to returning to the idyllic lifestyle in future, realestate.com.au reported.

Henri Van Breda, right, was found guilty of murdering his parents and the attempted murder of his sister. He also killed his brother.

They had bought what was then a seven bedroom, seven bathroom, two car space property in 2012 for $2.2m, with the 3.86 hectare property including development approval for six additional residential lots.

Photos of the Box Street, Buderim home belonging to the Van Breda family. CoreLogic RPData

It was on the market just three months before it was snapped up for $140,000 less than the asking price, selling to an investment company for $2.35m in April last year.

An investment firm bought the property and immediately put it up for rental.

The property was put up for rent three months after the sale date, listed at $2,650 a week.

The Box Street home offers "sweeping views to Moreton Island and has nine ensuite bedrooms, a caretaker's cottage, orchard and a dam and has DA approval for further six lot subdivision.

McGrath Real Estate agent Damien Michael listed the family's Box Street home on January 31 last year for $2,490,000 on behalf of the Perth legal firm dealing with the execution of the family will.

HOW THE VAN BREDA MURDER CASE UNFOLDED

October 27, 2012: 21 Box St, Buderim home sold for $2.2 million.

November 2014: Martin van Breda and his family are living in Box St home and Martin visits close friend Paul Freney.

Late November 2014: The van Breda family move back to South Africa where Martin is building a school.

January 27, 2015: Henri van Breda calls emergency services and says his family were attacked by a man with an axe. Martin, wife Therese and eldest son Rudi are killed in the attack. Daughter Marli, 16, survives but suffered severe head injuries. Henri is only slightly hurt.

Marli and Henri van Breda.

January 30, 2016: Marli is living with her aunt and uncle in Cape Town. She survived the attack but has amnesia and may never remember what happened that night. Police have made no arrests.

June 13, 2016: Henri van Breda hands himself into police at Stellenbosch (near Cape Town) station.

June 14, 2016: Henri is charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of defeating the ends of justice. He is released on $100,000 bail.

January 31, 2017: McGrath Realty lists the family's Box St home on the market for $2,490,000 at the request of the van Breda family's lawyer.

May 22, 2018: Henri van Breda found guilty of murder.