Axed MKR’s Sonya and Hadil: We did nothing wrong

THE My Kitchen Rules contestants sensationally dumped from the Channel 7 cooking show last night, have hit back at the network claiming they were pushed to "breaking point."

NSW best friends Sonya Mefaddi and Hadil Faiza were kicked off following a fiery exchange with sisters Jess Alvial and Emma Byron.

The axed mates have hit back on their joint Instagram account overnight telling the program's fans that they were "extremely disappointed with our experience and treatment by the show."

"Imagine how we feel watching the episodes back when the episodes have been extremely tampered with (the amount of editing is insane)," they wrote online.

The women also said they were not prepared to apologise for the blow up because they "didn't do anything wrong."

MKR contestants Sonya and Hadil Picture: Instagram @sonyahadilau

"12 to 14 hours of footage ... majority of airtime is on us because they want to build us up for ratings which equal $$$$ to the network," they wrote online.

"I assure you people have acted a lot worse than us on the table, that hasn't been aired.

"We will both be happy when we're off air because MKR have bullied us enough, constantly targeting us because we were unfairly dismissed and the only way they could justify this was to make us look so bad!"

MKR contestants Sonya and Hadil with judges Manu and Pete. Picture: Instagram @sonyahadilau

In another comment, Sonya and Hadil admitted it was "not a smart decision," but they also added they were pushed to "breaking point."

"When the words and actions towards you (which is not being shown) pushes you to breaking point it's going to be a recipe for disaster AND tonight we were pushed to the limit by both producers and certain contestants," they wrote.

"We fell right into the hands of producers and the manipulated drama. Reality TV at its finest."

The reality TV cooks also posted this comment on social media:

Jess and Emma appeared on Sunrise this morning, claiming they "didn't know how it got to the point it did."

"For me particularly, I think I should have just walked away with Jess," Emma told hosts David "Kochie" Koch and Sam Armytage today.

"For me, my behaviour was just as bad because I should have just kept quiet - it's just not a good look for anyone."

My Kitchen Rules cooks Jess Alvial (left) and Emma Byron. Picture: David Swift.

In last night's episode, a dinner party turned into an all-out war between the teams when Hadil called Emma a "blow fish" before she hit back saying, "You look like Bubba Gump."

Hadil was also filmed snapping at contestant Josh telling him to "stay out of it" and "don't let me come for you."

Celebrity judges Manu Feildel hit back saying, "This behaviour is unacceptable! Hopefully this is the first and last time" when the women were apparently removed from the show.

Sonya and Hadil were sent packing during the explosive episode.