AY! CURRUMBIN: Grafton cyclists dig deep in Tour de Valley

BEAUTIFUL SCENERY: But the Grafton team had a bum view as they took on the team time trial in Cycling Queensland's annual Tour de Valley in Currumbin Valley. Veloshotz.com

CYCLING: It might have been a long time between drinks, but a team of Grafton Cycle Club racers has made the most of the club's return to competition.

The G-Landers took on the annual Tour de Valley, a Cycling Queensland-sanctioned event through the Currumbin Valley, finishing fifth overall in the 72km team time trial event.

But on handicapping based on their ages, the team's time was dropped to 1h41:46.60, in third only three minutes off the top team R5R.

The team consisted of club members Garrett Salter, Jye Reardon, Garry Reardon and Matt Baker as well as Grafton expat Shaun Baxter and Gold Coast cyclist Travis Simpson.

"After coming out of the winter lull a few of us wanted something to train for to motivate us to get back in the saddle,” Salter said.

"We got on to this event about two months ago so we have been working hard for it.

"We had a couple of cyclists pull out in the week leading into the event so we were lucky that Shaun and Travis were able to step up to the plate, and they proved to be crucial.”

It was not a day without troubles for the G-Landers with Baker was forced to drop out midway after snapping his handlebars.

A member down, the remaining riders had to press on and spend longer at the head of the pack.

"Losing that body from the race midway through meant you had less time to recover at the back, but it was good to have Travis pull extra time at the turn,” he said.

"It was just insane the workload he was getting through, he would pull five or six minute stints at the front.”

It was Salter's first time competing in a team time trial event outside of club racing, and he said it was different to a standard road race like the Grafton to Inverell.

Instead of maintaining pace at full threshold for most of the journey, Salter said it was a case of working in short bursts well above threshold before going into mid-race recovery.

"Three-quarters of the way through I was definitely feeling the legs burn and fatigue kicking in but it just means you have to ride a little bit smarter and pick gears that made it easier to get the recovery,” he said.

"It is a funny type of racing because you go above your threshold when you pull a turn, you give it your all but then you fall back to the back of the ride to get that recovery time.

"We had never worked as a team before, but it all came together really well on the day.”

Matthew Elkerton