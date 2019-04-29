Azarose finds rhythm to snare another win in Grafton

STRONG WIN: Azarose is brought back to scale by Jason Taylor after winning Race 1 at the CRJC yesterday.

STRONG WIN: Azarose is brought back to scale by Jason Taylor after winning Race 1 at the CRJC yesterday. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Gold Coast-based mare Azarose has shown a liking to the Clarence River Jockey Club, with the four-year-old storming home to take out the GJR Sheetmetal Benchmark 58 Handicap (2380m) yesterday morning.

Of Azarose's three wins, two have been at the Grafton track, and this strike rate means this year's July Carnival has come into the equation for trainer Kris Lees and his Gold Coast operations manager Mel Eggleston.

The Lees stable is primarily based in Newcastle but the multiple Group One-winning trainer has gradually been building up his Gold Coast stables over the past few months.

"We're getting a stronger stable in Queensland now, which is not far to travel, so we're going to have better horses to bring down for the July Carnival," Eggleston said.

"Azarose will probably come down for one of the staying races hopefully.

"It was a good win. She carried a little bit of weight and she can stay, so getting her in the right race at the right weight, you never know, you might see her back here in July."

Andrew Parramore-trained Steppin' Out broke clear and led for most of the race, but Eggleston said Azarose, piloted by jockey Jason Taylor, timed its run to perfection and showed promise as a stayer.

"Steppin' Out was a tearaway and that was good, it worked out perfectly for us," Eggleston said.

"We needed that on because she would pull a little bit and she just needed to get in a rhythm. She started breathing good and with these stayers you've got to get them breathing and relaxed and in their rhythm, and when they do that they run the trip out properly."

In the second race of the meet, Michael Costa-trained two-year-old Sukwhinder was too good for race favourite Contalmaison in the All Office Business 2YO Handicap (1115m).