Truck chase through Valley
Breaking

B-Double Truck pursued by police through Clarence

Adam Hourigan
by
17th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
A TRUCK that had been noticed driving erratically as far south as Coffs Harbour has led Coffs/Clarence Police on a long chase after refusing to stop.

Duty Officer Acting Inspector Graham Hibbs said members of the public first reported the truck driving erratically south of Coffs Harbour.

Coffs/Clarence highway patrol cars spotted the truck at Glenugie and attempted pull the vehicle over.

The truck refused to pullover, and police commenced a pursuit.

During the pursuit the truck clipped a stationary police vehicle at South Grafton, and then continued north on the Pacific Highway.

After more than an hour, the truck was stopped on the Mororo Bridge, near Chatsworth Island.

A 48-year-old male from Queensland has been arrested, and was detained and placed under guard at Grafton Base Hospital.

A witness to the incident told The Daily Examiner the B-Double truck was weaving across the road with no headlights, and was taking sharp bends at Halfway Creek at high speed.

"Before the police chase, we were just waiting for him to crash," the witness said.

clarence crime clarence police coffs/clarence lac nsw police police chase truck
Grafton Daily Examiner

