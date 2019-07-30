Babies born on same day, in same place, marry

JAMES Barsby came into the world with his twin brother, Christian, not far away from future wife Amy, also a twin, who was born five-and-a-half hours later with her brother William.

The couple's parents had even met at a prenatal class before the pair were born at Blackburn's Queen's Park Hospital in Lancashire, England, in 1995.

Despite growing up just a few kilometres apart in Clitheroe, Lancashire, the lovebirds, now 23, only knew of each other at school.

It was not until they were in the same high school science class that they discovered they had real chemistry and began dating.

The pair married at St Peter's Church in Salesbury, Lancashire, just days before James's graduation from Manchester Medical School and Amy's graduation from Lancaster University.

The couple are the third generation of Amy's family to marry there - Amy's parents got married at the church in 1990 and her grandparents wed there in 1965.

Christian was a joint-best man at the wedding with James' other brother Oliver, while Amy's twin William played a vital role in the big day as an usher.

The pair, who spent a "lovely romantic" honeymoon in Slovenia after the wedding, are now set to embark upon a career as junior doctors at the same NHS Trust in the North West.

James and Amy Barsby Facebook

Amy said being born on the same day made their relationship "extra special".

"It makes it more like it was just meant to be. I wouldn't have it any other way, even if it means I can't have my own birthday," she said.

"Growing up, we've always shared our birthday with our twin brothers. Now we share it with each other."

James proposed two years ago while the couple was on vacation in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, after secretly arranging with the hotel to find a romantic spot on the beach for dinner.

"It was really cute," Amy said. "He did well. He got down on one knee and asked me. There was no way I was going to say no.

"I kind of guessed something was happening when he was leading me to a romantic, secluded spot, but I was very happy."

Amy said her mother, who helped a lot with the wedding, "is really happy for us" and "remembers talking to (James') family at the prenatal class."

The lovestruck teenagers officially began dating in 2011 and did not let moving away to university affect their relationship.

"I was in Lancaster and James was in Manchester. It's only an hour on the train, it was nothing really. Not a weekend went by that we didn't spend together," Amy said.

"We both applied for medicine degrees, we both got into (university) and we both passed. Now we are both starting as junior doctors at the same NHS Trust."

James, like everyone around him, thought, "What are the chances of that?"

"On the first day of school, our parents said to us both, 'The other sets of twins will be starting today'," he said. "Whenever I saw Amy around school, I thought, 'There's that other twin'."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission