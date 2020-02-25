Menu
A baboon has been spotted on the loose in Camperdown in Sydney’s inner west. Pictured is a stock image of a male baboon.
Baboon on loose in Australian hospital

by Carla Hildebrandt
25th Feb 2020 6:25 PM
A baboon has been spotted running around the grounds of a hospital in inner Sydney.

A police spokeswoman confirmed animal handlers are on the way to the venue after a baboon was spotted on Missenden Road in Camperdown.

2GB reported the baboons had escaped from a research facility at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. 

A woman called 2GB to report that her daughter, who works at the hospital, had seen the baboon.

"My daughter is an occupational therapist at RPA and she said "yes mum I just helped wrangle them," she said to 2GB.

The daughter said she was walking out the door when she spotted the baboon.

Baboons are kept at RPA's research facility for experiments. In the past, the hospital has confirmed the colony has helped medical researchers pioneer new treatment for disorders including complicated diabetes, kidney disorders and heart disease.

In the past Helen Marston, the chief executive officer of Humane Research Australia, has attacked the use of baboons for "Frankenstein-like experiments" conducted under a shroud of secrecy.

