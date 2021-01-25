Menu
A baby was abandoned on the side of the road after a carjacking. Source: ABC13
News

Baby abandoned on side of road

by Catriona Graffius
25th Jan 2021 2:29 PM

An Amazon driver saved a baby abandoned on the side of the road after a suspected carjacking.

Police responded to reports of kidnapping and a stolen car in Houston, Texas on Monday, reported The Sun.

Soon after, surveillance footage captured a man abandoning a baby in its capsule on the side of a nearby road.

Thankfully, Amazon delivery driver Juan Carlos Flores saw the infant on the roadside, ABC13 reported.

Juan Carlos Flores saw the baby when making his rounds as a delivery driver. Source: ABC13
Speaking after the event, Mr Flores said: "When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry.

"How could someone have a heart to leave the child on the side of the road?"

Mr Flores carefully took the baby to a nearby house where a homeowner called the police.

He then continued his rounds where he came across officers searching the area.

Mr Flores asked if they were searching for a baby and accompanied them to the house where he left the child.

Moments later, the baby was reunited with its mother.

Local police believe the man who abandoned the baby on the roadside also carried out the carjacking, according to ABC13.

