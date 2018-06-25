Menu
Rugby League

'Baby Blues' favoured to go back to back

25th Jun 2018 11:45 AM
The Blues celebrate victory after game two of the State of Origin series.
FRESH from their series victory on Sunday night, Ladbrokes has installed New South Wales as favourites for the 2019 Origin series, as Brad Fittler's 'Baby Blues' look to build a dynasty of their own.

Before the Blues had even sobered up from what was undoubtedly a night of celebration in the Harbour City, Ladbrokes bookies had priced them at $1.60 to claim the 2019 series.

A continued changing of the guard is sure to create even more headaches for Queensland coach Kevin Walters and co as Billy Slater joins Jonathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk in representative retirement for next year's series.

While it's clear that in Kalyn Ponga they have a solid replacement for the No.1 for many years to come, there are other areas of concern for the Maroons who are rated a $2.35 chance by Ladbrokes to win it next year.

"While there is a dearth of experience on both sides, our bookmakers certainly think the core group of 'cockroaches' is better than that of their neighbours from the north," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

Kalyn Ponga’s debut was a positive for Queensland. Picture: Mark Nolan/Getty Images
"Things can obviously swing around quickly and, who knows? Queensland could find the right mix to change a few opinions as early as game three in a few weeks.

"It's nothing a few more Kalyn Ponga's can't fix"

