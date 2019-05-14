Menu
Karl Stefanovic joined Jasmine at a Fashion Week brunch in Sydney on Friday. Photo: Jane Dempster.
Fashion & Beauty

Why baby buzz is ‘frustrating’ Jasmine

by Amy Price
14th May 2019 5:05 AM
JASMINE Stefanovic admits she is frustrated by the constant speculation over her baby plans as she focuses on growing her shoe label, Mara & Mine.

Following a deal with up-market New York department store Bergdorf Goodman, label co-founder Tamie Ingham has moved back to Sydney from Los Angeles so the design duo can launch the next phase of their business.

Now both based in Sydney, Jasmine Stefanovic and Tamie Ingham are planning on expanding their shoe label, Mara & Mine. Picture: Richard Dobson
But since marrying former Today Show host Karl in December, Brisbane-born Stefanovic, nee Yarbrough, has been repeatedly targeted by gossip magazines suggesting she was "obsessed with having a baby" and speculating she had a baby bump.

"It can be frustrating. I wonder if I wasn't a woman, if I'd still be asked these (family) questions," Stefanovic told Confidential.

"It is interesting to me that people would assume that's all I have to think or talk about or that's the only thing I have to offer the world."

Specialising in fashionable flats and branching out to kitten heels in their latest collection, Mara & Mine's deal with Bergdorf Goodman will lead to further expansion in the US - aided by a celebrity client list featuring Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner and Shanina Shaik.

 

"Margot had bought herself a pair the first time we spotted her in them and that started the relationship," Stefanovic said.

"Securing Bergdorf Goodman was a dream of ours and certainly cemented our US presence last year. That relationship will continue with some exciting initiatives we will announce as soon as we can."

Stefanovic and Ingham launched Mara & Mine in Los Angeles in 2012, but with Stefanovic now living in Sydney, Ingham recently relocated back to Australia.

"We both travel a lot but it was important to us to focus on the business together now we are in the next phase of our business," Ingham said.

With Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia underway in Sydney, Stefanovic and Ingham have partnered with hotel Ovolo to release limited edition slippers, which will be waiting in every Mercedes-Benz transfer.

Jasmine Stefanovic and Tamie Ingham announced their Mara & Mine x Ovolo Collaboration for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia. Picture: Richard Dobson
As well as attending several key shows, the duo are lending footwear to key celebrities and guests throughout fashion week.

"We've always celebrated and dressed women on the move; when we started we saw and opportunity in the market for practical but beautiful footwear, so it's made for fashion week," Stefanovic said.

Karl joined Jasmine at a Fashion Week brunch at Ovolo in Sydney on Friday in support of his wife.

Speaking of her marriage, she said: "Married life is great. We have so much to be grateful for."

celebrity fashion jasmine stefanovic karl stefanovic mara & mine

