Baby dead, second critical at Queensland home

A BABY has died and another is critical after an incident at a Brisbane home this morning.

Police have declared a crime scene in Sunray Street, Sunnybank Hills, after they were called to the scene about 6am.

A crime scene has been established at a house in Sunnybank Hills after a baby died this morning. Picture: Peter Wallis

It's understood the babies are about six weeks old.

A neighbour said she was woken by an ambulance and she heard the father "howling" for hours afterwards. They said other children lived at the house.

"He was howling and screaming," the neighbour said.

"I thought someone was dead and it really scared me. He was so upset."

A forensics officer leaves the Sunnybank Hills home where a baby has died. Picture: 10 News

One neighbour said a family had lived at the address for at least two years.

They were described as quiet and they kept to themselves.

The Courier-Mail has been told the children were in bed with the mother.

It's understood when the mother woke there was bedding covering the children.

Police have described the incident as a tragic accident. Picture: Peter Wallis

"A baby has died and another has been transported to hospital in a critical condition," a police spokesman said.

"A crime scene has been established and investigations continue."

Forensics are scouring the bedroom. One officer on scene described the situation as a "tragic accident".

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were sent to a private address in Sunnybank Hills at 5.40am.