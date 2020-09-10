Menu
Baby-faced teen charged over major acid-dealing operation

Alex Treacy
10th Sep 2020 7:08 PM
A Logan teenager accused of dealing and possessing a large amount of acid among other drugs will be dealt with in the Supreme Court after his barrister said there appeared to be a "prima facie" case against her client, a court has heard.

Cornubia man Diego Jorge Ishaac-Haldas, 19, is yet to enter a plea to the 12 charges.

They include four counts of supplying a dangerous drug, two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a Schedule 1 dangerous drug over a Schedule 3 quantity, and one count each of possessing utensils and unlawful possession of a Category A/B/M weapon.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard the dangerous drugs were cocaine and marijuana, while the Schedule 1 dangerous drugs were lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD, commonly known as acid) and MDMA.

Cornubia man Diego Jorge Ishaac-Haldas, 19, leaving Beenleigh Magistrates Court today. Picture: Alex Treacy
It was not heard in open court what the weapon or drug utensil Mr Ishaac-Haldas is alleged to have had in his possession.

The four drug possession charges all stem from February 12 this year, when it's understood a search warrant was executed on Mr Ishaac-Haldas' address.

Police allege the defendant supplied acid in four locations across three local government areas.

Mr Ishaac-Haldas is alleged to have supplied acid at Ormeau on January 22, Cornubia on February 4, Springwood on February 7, and Redland Bay sometime between January 28 - February 12.

Defence counsel Philippa Zande told the court her client was currently unemployed but hoped to find work as a mechanic.

"I concede there is a prima facie case against my client," Ms Zande told the court.

Mr Ishaac-Haldas' charges will be mentioned in the Supreme Court at a date yet to be set.

He was granted bail on conditions including that he report to police twice a week and live at his nominated address at Cornubia.

