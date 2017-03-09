Baby food recalled due to undeclared allergens

Baby food that has been recalled.

PARENTS are being advised by the NSW Food Authority that Food Babies Love has recalled a number of their baby food products.

The company is recalling their Greek Lamb Casserole, Baby Bolognaise, Fish Pie varieties from some IGAs and independent supermarkets in NSW, VIC and SA, due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (wheat).

Product details:

Food Babies Love Greek Lamb Casserole, plastic container with outer sleeve, 200g

Food Babies Love Baby Bolognaise, plastic container with outer sleeve, 200g

Food Babies Love Fish Pie, plastic container with outer sleeve, 200g

Use By 29/03/17 (all products)

Consumers who have a wheat allergy or intolerance should not consume these products and may have a reaction if they are consumed.

The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information, contact Food Babies Love on 03 9851 6126 or via www.foodbabieslove.com.au