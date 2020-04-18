Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Helping those helping us

        Opinion The people underpinning our current economy are not often lauded for their work, and are often the lowest paid

        DEBATE: Should we welcome NBA stars as NBL club owners?

        premium_icon DEBATE: Should we welcome NBA stars as NBL club owners?

        Basketball Amid LaMelo Ball’s interest, is it healthy for the league if NBA stars buy up our...

        COVID-19: No change to test requirements from health district

        premium_icon COVID-19: No change to test requirements from health...

        Health Despite media reports, COVID19 testing requirements are unchanged as cases increase...

        An out-of-the-box solution for local youth

        premium_icon An out-of-the-box solution for local youth

        News To prepare for after the coronavirus era, youth hubs and indigenous programs have...