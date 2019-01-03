Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Evans Head to airlift a one-year-old baby with severe burns.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Evans Head to airlift a one-year-old baby with severe burns.
News

Baby girl airlifted to hospital with severe burns

3rd Jan 2019 6:45 AM

A ONE-YEAR-OLD girl has been airlifted to hospital reportedly suffering burns to more than 30 per cent of her body.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the incident at Evans Head around 6pm last night.

It is not known how the baby girl was injured.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter service said the crews were initially instructed to take the baby to Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, but were then redirected to the Gold Coast University Hospital at the request of Queensland medical teams.

He said early reports were the baby girl had suffered burns to more than 30 per cent of her body and she required urgent medical attention.

Evans Head residents reported seeing a number of ambulances and police cars at the oval, where the helicopter landed.

More to come. 

burns editors picks evans head gold coast university hospital westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    premium_icon Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

    News CLARENCE Valley Council have installed a boom gate on the beach access point, but that hasn't stopped motorists from ignoring the signs and driving on the beach

    Rebels hopeful they can nab their man

    premium_icon Rebels hopeful they can nab their man

    Rugby League BROTHER of NRL star expected to return to pre-season training.

    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    Crime Members of the public urged to help in fight against illicit drugs

    • 3rd Jan 2019 7:15 AM
    Healthy options key to EOIs sought for Grafton hospital shop

    premium_icon Healthy options key to EOIs sought for Grafton hospital shop

    Health Expressions of interest sought to re-open iconic Grafton cafe.

    Local Partners