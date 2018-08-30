Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hamadryas baboon Chappi with her newborn baby, which arrived in the early hours on Saturday. Picture: Adrian Mann
Hamadryas baboon Chappi with her newborn baby, which arrived in the early hours on Saturday. Picture: Adrian Mann
News

Stunning moments between baby baboon and mum

by Elizabeth Henson
30th Aug 2018 5:01 PM

ADELAIDE Zoo has welcomed its newest resident - a bouncing baby baboon.

And visitors are now able to see the cute little creature in the baboon enclosure with the rest of the harem.

The adorable hamadryas baboon was born in the early hours of Saturday morning to third-time parents, mother Chappi and father Horus.

Chappi looking thoughtful as she holds her new baby. Picture: Adrian Mann
Chappi looking thoughtful as she holds her new baby. Picture: Adrian Mann

 

The sex of the baby is yet to be established.

Adelaide Zoo Primate Keeper Sophie Miller said Chappi and Horus were "doing a fantastic job looking after the new youngster".

"The baby is clinging quite tightly to mum at the moment and appears to be alert and healthy," she said. 

"At less than a week old, the youngster is already keeping Chappi fairly busy as it takes in the new surroundings and watches brothers Tomkay and Djibouti." 

The yet-to-be-named baboon has intrigued its siblings.

"Djibouti is very playful, so we're sure he'll be very excited to have a new sibling in the group," Ms Miller said. 

 

"Chappi is letting him have a look at the little one, but she's keeping the baby quite close until it's old enough to play.

… but like with all newborns, but not every moment is peaceful … Picture Adrian Mann
… but like with all newborns, but not every moment is peaceful … Picture Adrian Mann

"Hamadryas Baboons are among five species of baboon found in harsh, dry environments in Africa.

Populations of wild Hamadryas baboons are under pressure as their habitats are converted into farmland.

Chappi appears to give the photographer a look. Picture: Adrian Mann
Chappi appears to give the photographer a look. Picture: Adrian Mann

As many as 800 baboons live in one area and an adult male dominates his harem of up to 10 females.

Adelaide Zoo keepers are closely monitoring the baby baboon and its family.

Chappi in a tender moment with her new baby. Picture: Adrian Mann
Chappi in a tender moment with her new baby. Picture: Adrian Mann

Related Items

animals baby photography zoo

Top Stories

    Police hunt for owners of stolen jewellery

    Police hunt for owners of stolen jewellery

    News Police have issued images of jewellery believed to have been stolen.

    Bocce battle of the ages

    Bocce battle of the ages

    Life The Clarence Valley's twilight athletes in all-out clash

    CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    premium_icon CRICKET: All hands on deck as Services continue proud legacy

    Cricket FRANK and polarising AGM discussion leads to full club commitment.

    Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    premium_icon Big night for the boys to raise mental health awareness

    Health Speedway keen to be in men's health awareness campaign.

    Local Partners