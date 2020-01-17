Baby love for Grafton’s favourite country music duo

AFTER receiving doctor's orders to give this year's Tamworth Country Music Fesival a miss due to the anticipation of an earlier arrival date, expectant mum Brooke McClymont has followed through delivering a "beautiful baby boy" this week.

Announcing the news on social media on Thursday night, Brooke and her husband Adam Eckersley introduced Elroy Deville Eckersley to their fans expressing their joy.

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley welcomed a son Elroy Deville Eckersley on January 14, 2020.

"He has stolen our hearts," Brooke wrote. "Harry (Adam's son) and Tigs (the couple's daughter) are loving him silly and mum and bub are all happy!"

Born on Tuesday, January 14 at 9.49am an elated Brooke also shared those vital baby statistics: weight: 7lbs 5ozs and 49cms long.

"(We) can't wait for you all to meet him. Cheers A&B".