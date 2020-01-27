BABY NAMES: The Northern Rivers’ surprising trend in 2019

What were the most popular baby names in the Northern Rivers last year?

CHARLOTTE and Oliver may be the pick across the state, but on the Northern Rivers, baby names are breaking the trend.

According to figures from the NSW Registry for Births Death and Marriages, 2019 was the third year in a row for Charlotte, and the sixth year for Oliver to be the most popular name in the state.

However, Ellie and William top the choices for Lismore council area parents, with top-five choices Amelia, William, Henry and Jack matching the statewide lists.

Across the region, the choices get even more diverse, with only the Richmond Valley's top choice of Ella falling within the state's top-ten list of names.

The data only shows the most popular name for each of the remaining council areas, they show non-traditional names such as Sonny in Tweed Heads, Arlo in Kyogle and Zali in Byron Bay as the most popular.

"While the most popular first names have been broadly consistent in the past few years, the number of people using the top names has fallen dramatically compared with a few decades ago," Attorney-General Mark Speakman said.

Just 449 baby girls were named Charlotte and 568 boys were named Oliver in 2019, compared with the 1,647 girls and 1,486 boys receiving the top names of Jessica and Matthew in 1990.

"Choosing a name is always a very special moment, with modern parents often opting for more unique names for their children or altering the spelling of common names to make them stand out," Mr Speakman said.

BDM data shows middle name trends have been much more stable, with James, John and William having been the top choices for boys for the past 40 years. For girls, Rose and Grace are popular choices, replacing Louise and Jane in the eighties and nineties.

"Not everyone has a middle name, but when used we often see intergenerational patterns, with a trend for very traditional names that have stood the test of time," Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.

"While the baby name list provides an interesting insight into families across NSW, it is most importantly a time of joy and celebration for parents."

Parents have 60 days to register their newborn, a process which is free and can be completed online. This establishes the child's legal identity in the community and is important in accessing Government services such as schooling and Medicare.

A final list of the top 100 baby names will be published on the BDM website in April 2020. To find out more, visit www.bdm.nsw.gov.au

MOST POPULAR LISMORE NAMES

GIRL/BOY

1. ELLIE / WILLIAM

2. SOPHIE / HENRY

3. AMELIA / AUGUST

4. DAISY / CHARLIE

5. EMMA / JACK

Ballina

ZALI / OLIVER

Kyogle

AVA / ARLO

Byron Bay

ZALI / LOUIS

Richmond Valley

ELLA / ARCHIE

Tweed

DAISY / SONNY

MOST POPULAR NSW NAMES

GIRL/ BOY

1 CHARLOTTE / OLIVER

2 OLIVIA / NOAH

3 MIA / WILLIAM

4 AMELIA / JACK

5 ISLA / LEO

6 AVA / LUCAS

7 CHLOE / HENRY

8 GRACE / THOMAS

9 SOPHIA / JAMES

10 ELLA / ETHAN