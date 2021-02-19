Menu
A crash involving three cars and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour resulted in a 77-year-old woman and a baby being taken to hospital.
News

Baby taken to hospital after four-vehicle pile up in CBD

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 1:20 PM
A shocking day on Coffs Coast roads has got even worse after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in a woman and a baby being taken to hospital.

The crash, involving three cars and a truck, occurred just before midday at the intersection of Harbour Drive and the Pacific Highway in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

Two of the cars involved in the crash.
Two of the cars involved in the crash.

Ambulance NSW sent three crews to assist at the scene and a 77-year-old woman was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital complaining of chest pain.

A baby was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

A truck and three cars were involved in the crash.
A truck and three cars were involved in the crash.

Police were forced to close one lane of the Pacific Highway heading south for the second time in a matter of hours so the scene could be cleared.

This morning a 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she crashed into a concrete guard on the highway just north of Park Beach Plaza.

The Police attend the scene of a Pacific Highway crash at Coffs Harbour for the second time in hours.
The Police attend the scene of a Pacific Highway crash at Coffs Harbour for the second time in hours.

In another incident a car lost control and left the road at Moonee, however no one was injured.

Incredibly, the Pacific Highway traffic woe did not stop there with a semi-trailer breaking down in the northbound lane near The Big Windmill.

Live Traffic reports that it has still not been cleared as of 1.40pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

