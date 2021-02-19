Baby taken to hospital after four-vehicle pile up in CBD
A shocking day on Coffs Coast roads has got even worse after a multi-vehicle crash resulted in a woman and a baby being taken to hospital.
The crash, involving three cars and a truck, occurred just before midday at the intersection of Harbour Drive and the Pacific Highway in the Coffs Harbour CBD.
Ambulance NSW sent three crews to assist at the scene and a 77-year-old woman was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital complaining of chest pain.
A baby was also taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police were forced to close one lane of the Pacific Highway heading south for the second time in a matter of hours so the scene could be cleared.
This morning a 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she crashed into a concrete guard on the highway just north of Park Beach Plaza.
In another incident a car lost control and left the road at Moonee, however no one was injured.
Incredibly, the Pacific Highway traffic woe did not stop there with a semi-trailer breaking down in the northbound lane near The Big Windmill.
Live Traffic reports that it has still not been cleared as of 1.40pm.