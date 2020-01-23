Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Babysitter’s unthinkable act caught on cam

by Shireen Khalil
23rd Jan 2020 1:12 PM

WARNING: Graphic content

A toddler has suffered horrific injuries after a housekeeper in Singapore dunked her hand in a pot of boiling water - because she "wanted to go home".

The 16-month-old was rushed to a Singaporean hospital after she suffered second-degree burns to her left hand and arm, with shocking images revealing the severity of the babysitter's repeated act.

Footage captured shows the moment the 30-year-old woman, who is holding the toddler on her left hip, grabs her hand and dunks it into boiling water on the stove.

The toddler's mother, Amy Low, 40, allegedly saw the CCTV footage and confronted the housekeeper.

According to local media, friends told the maid to intentionally hurt the child so she could be allowed to go back home to Myanmar, formerly Burma, in southeast Asia.

The parents called police and the maid was arrested in Singapore. An investigation is underway.

It is understood the incident happened last week - the maid was looking after the toddler and her eight-year-old sister while their parents were at work.

The eldest daughter called her father to explain her little sister was severely hurt.

However, the maid denied any wrongdoing, initially telling the parents the child accidentally touched a hot cooking pot before she could stop her.

According to local media, the parents trusted her and did not blame her for the accident, but they became suspicious when the housekeeper started packing her bags to leave, insisting on returning to her employment agency, when doctors raised concerns.

The housekeeper's fees were reportedly reimbursed to the family.

burns victim child abuse child burns editors picks housemaid nanny cam

Just In

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
    • 23rd Jan 2020 1:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        premium_icon Why Grafton doesn’t need a Kmart or another $2 shop

        Opinion With the new bridge done and the highway about to shunt travellers past, getting the right the retail mix is crucial for the future

        Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        premium_icon Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        Crime Police raided a rural property south of Grafton yesterday morning

        Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        premium_icon Program ‘removes red tape’ for fire victims seeking support

        Politics Bushfire recovery response not good enough says deputy premier

        Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        premium_icon Mother Nature gearing up for an afternoon of action

        Weather It's been a stinker all week, now we're about to cop some storms