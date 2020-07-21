A babysitter who was found with videos of a naked child has narrowly avoided jail.

A former businessman found with videos of a naked boy on his phone claimed he had accidentally recorded the illegal footage, a court has heard.

Anthony John Kenny, 33, took two short videos and a photo of a seven-year-old boy he babysat, while the child changed at a Caboolture property on September 8 last year.

When Queensland Police seized Kenny’s phone and found the disturbing footage, he claimed he had no clue how the footage came to be on his phone.

“He initially told police during the search that he must of taken the images accidentally and that he was unaware that they were on his phone,” prosecutor Ellie Jary said.

Kenny pleaded guilty at Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to three charges of indecent treatment of a child.

Kenny’s barrister Robert Glenday told the court that he had been a manager at Woolworth and then ran a seafood business on the Gold Coast until 2014, when it collapsed owing $60,000.

After he went bankrupt, Mr Glenday said Kenny had periods of homelessness and drug use.

Judge Suzanne Sheridan accepted that it was low-level offending and that it was a single episode taken in under a minute on one day.

“Any offending of this type is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” Judge Suzanne Sheridan said.

She found there were enough mitigating factors to keep Kenny from jail and noted that he had written a heartfelt letter of apology to the victim’s family.

Kenny was sentenced to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for two years.

He will remain on probation for 18 months.

Originally published as Babysitter’s vile video ‘accidental’