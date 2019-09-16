Bach fave’s horror Photoshop fail

The Bachelor's Chelsie McLeod has been caught out in a horrifying Photoshop fail - leaving her with two wildly out-of-proportion limbs.

The chemical engineer, 28, who is the frontrunner to win Matt Agnew's heart in this week's finale, shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a sleek burgundy off-the-shoulder gown.

READ ALL OF JAMES WEIR'S BACHELOR RECAPS HERE

But it wasn't the dress that caught people's eye.

This is frankly alarming.

In the photo, which has since been deleted, the end of Chelsie's right arm and her hand is tiny and childlike, and her left arm is abnormally long.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the edited image was done as a prank by one of Chelsie's friends - and Chelsie, not realising it differed from the original, had shared it to Instagram.

For comparison, here's a picture of her arms looking completely normal.

This week, Chelsie will continue vying for Matt's final rose against Abbie Chatfield and Helena Sauzier as this season of The Bachelor draws to a close.

During last week's hometown dates, she toyed with the idea of telling Matt she was falling in love with him but backed out due to last-minute nerves.

"Falling in love with Matt is different to actually telling Matt that I'm falling in love with him," she told producers.

"The risk of heartbreak, to put my heart on the line, is scary. It's easier to be protective and not tell him how I'm feeling … I just hope I haven't left it too long."

The Bachelor continues 7.30pm Wednesday on Ten.