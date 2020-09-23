Bach star eyeing off another reality show

She’s the bookies’ favourite to win Locky Gilbert’s heart this season, but it turns out we may see Irena pop up on another reality TV show soon.

She’s the bookies’ favourite to win Locky Gilbert’s heart this season, but it turns out we may see Irena pop up on another reality TV show soon.

Nurse and rumoured Bachie winner Irena Srbinovska has a secret skill we've barely heard about on the show.

Melbourne-based Irena, 31, managed to get Locky out of his shirt to check his pulse with a stethoscope at the very first cocktail party, securing her a shoo-in for top two.

But while she should certainly be commended for her skill in having the bachelor de-robe early, Irena has a talent she's barely mentioned: baking.

"I've always wanted to work in the food industry, like having my own vegan cafe is my dream," she told HuffPost this week, adding that she'd consider a spot on MasterChef.

In 2013, Irena even won the Tastes of Central Geelong competition judged by former MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin, impressing with a 10-layered chocolate-coffee Opera cake.

The next year, Irena also competed in the Central Geelong Bake Off, wowing the judges with her macarons and scoring another win.

She's the frontrunner to win again on The Bachelor, scoring the fabled "winner's edit" in episode one with the twinkly music and extra time with Locky.

Her life before The Bachelor, judging by her Instagram profile, was dedicated to her nursing career and two dogs Leo and Maggie.

"Life as a nurse is messy, challenging and an endless cycle of shift work but it's also the most rewarding and inspiring job," she captioned one selfie.

"I am so proud to call myself a nurse and I am so blessed to be surrounded by such incredible nurses every day."

She also appears to be quite the keen traveller, like Survivor star Locky.

Irena is among the final four heading to hometown visits in tonight's episode.

It comes after her friendship with fellow contestant Bella Varelis turned sour during the show's stint in Love in Lockdown.

Returning to the mansion earlier this month, Bella made it clear their relationship had fallen apart in the quest for Locky's heart.

Maintaining she took issue with Irena "lying" about her lockdown phone calls with Locky, 25-year-old Bella said she no longer trusted her former friend before storming off amid an expletive-laden rant. "I'm f***ing over your bulls**t, to be honest," she said as she walked away.

"You're a manipulative little b**ch."

Irena, 30, and Bella, 25, are both tipped to be the top two, though Irena is the favourite to take it out. They will join Bec Cvilikas and Izzy Sharman-Firth for home town visits.

The Bachelor airs tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Bach star eyeing off another reality show