Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lisa Hyde and her new baby
Lisa Hyde and her new baby
TV

Bach star’s bizarre baby name revealed

11th Jul 2019 5:56 AM

FORMER Bachelor star Lisa Hyde has given birth to her first child, a baby girl - with quite an unusual name.

The reality star and partner Damon Collina announced the birth of their daughter Myja-Jae Annie on Wednesday, writing on Instagram: "Our hearts are full … We're so in love and can't believe she's ours."

 

 

 

If you thought the name - pronounced "My-ah", Hyde clarified - was unusual, that's because it is: A quick Google search reveals the top result is a Wikipedia entry for a species of sea slug.

 

Well at least they're small and delicate.
Well at least they're small and delicate.

Hyde's fellow Bach alumni flooded her Instagram posts with well-wishes.

"Omg She is beautiful, Can't wait to meet her," wrote Keira Maguire.

"Congratulations!!!! Absolutely beautiful," said Anna Heinrich.

"So happy for you! Congratulations to your new little family," wrote Jake Ellis.

Hyde and Collina started dating in March last year. The Bach graduate first found fame on the second season of The Bachelor, placing runner-up as Bach Blake Garvey picked - then promptly dumped - Sam Frost.

She then appeared as a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise, leaving the show hand-in-hand with fellow contestant Luke McLeod, but the pair later split.

 

Lisa Hyde and Luke McLeod on The Bachelor in Paradise
Lisa Hyde and Luke McLeod on The Bachelor in Paradise

Hyde's baby joy comes as another season of The Bachelor is about to hit screens - this time with astrophysicist Matt Agnew looking for love.

In advance promos for the new season, it appears Agnew's job title is causing some confusion among his Bachelorettes - one of whom accused him of having a "fake job".

More Stories

Show More
baby name child family lisa hyde the bachelor tv

Top Stories

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'I was gone for just two and a half minutes and when I got back I finished my beer and then, bam, I was off my face'

    2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    premium_icon 2019 Grafton Cup preview - your guide to the big race

    Racing Carnival Ladbrokes head of content Thomas Hackett sums up each of the runners

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:20 AM
    GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Who was out and about on Ramornie Day

    People and Places Three huge galleries of revellers on Ramornie Day

    Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    premium_icon Baby grabbed from woman's arms

    Crime Police arrive at scene to find angry, frustrated man