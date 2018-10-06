Menu
Shock as Bachelor star dies at 38

by Staff writers
6th Oct 2018 9:13 AM

 

CRISTY Caserta, who appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor in the US, has died at 38.

The Florida woman was in a class in the town of Sunrise when she suddenly slumped over her desk.

"The students around her noticed her coffee fell to the ground and thought maybe she fell asleep, but she was unresponsive when they approached her," Officer Fernandez said.

Her classmates called 911 and emergency responders gave her CPR after she suffered an apparent seizure.

She was taken to hospital where medical staff tried to save her life but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Cristy Caserta. Picture: Supplied
Cristy Caserta. Picture: Supplied

 

Brad Womack. Picture: Supplied
Brad Womack. Picture: Supplied

An autopsy will be carried out today.

Caserta was on the season that featured Brad Womack but he sent her home in the first week.

"The training course had something to do with her work and was in relation to that," authorities explained. "I'm not able to provide information regarding the training class at this point in time."

Caserta's LinkedIn page reveals she was working as corporate counsel at MedPro Healthcare Staffing.

Cristy Caserta who appeared on The Bachelor has died at 38. Picture: Facebook
Cristy Caserta who appeared on The Bachelor has died at 38. Picture: Facebook

Police say they do not suspect foul play and no drugs were found on her.

Stephen Carbone, the blogger behind the Bachelor fan site Reality Steve, paid tribute to Caserta on Twitter.

"Sick to my stomach to see that Cristy Caserta from Brad Womack's 2nd season has suddenly passed away," he tweeted. "Cristy was always there to give me legal advice in the past. I'm at a loss after seeing people post on her FB. Just spoke a couple weeks ago. RIP my friend."

