Bachelor couple reveal baby name

Matty Johnson and Laura Byrne have welcomed their first child together.

The Bachelor couple, who met on the reality show in 2017, announced the happy news to their followers on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world you divine little slice of human pudding. Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson (named after our Nana's) you're more than we could have ever hoped for," Byrne captioned a series of sweet photos of their bundle of joy.

Johnson also shared photos of Marlie-Mae on his Instagram, writing that he was "still letting the last 24hrs sink in".

"They've been the most rewarding, loving and emotional I've ever experienced. @ladyandacat you did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world. Becoming a Dad was better than I ever could have imagined," he wrote.

Prior to giving birth Byrne and Johnson had opted to not find out the sex of their child, preferring it to be a surprise when their bundle of joy arrived.

The couple confirmed they were pregnant in December last year, also revealing they had a suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier in 2018.

"WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!!!Old mate @matthewdavidjohnson and I are beyond excited to finally be able to share that I'm cooking an orange sized baby Johnson-Byrne. Happy doesn't even come close," Byrne wrote on Instagram.

The jewellery designer miscarried at seven weeks in June but fell pregnant again just weeks after the tragedy, taking the couple by surprise.

"I couldn't shake the guilt that maybe I had done something wrong, or worse that there was something wrong with me," Byrne wrote of her heartbreaking miscarriage experience for whimn earlier this year.

In April, Johnson popped the question to Byrne while the parents to be were on holiday in Fiji.

The couple shared a video of the proposal on Instagram.

"There's absolutely no one else I'd rather grow old and senile with," Matty J captioned the video. "I can't wait to start a family together and now I can't wait to be your husband!"

Byrne and Johnson met on the 2017 season The Bachelor, with the jewellery designer beating Elise Stacy in the finale episode.

It was Johnson's second time on reality TV, with the 31-year-old previously coming runner-up on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.