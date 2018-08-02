Tara breaks silence on split with Sam

BACHELOR in Paradise favourite Tara Pavlovic has opened up about her split from co-star Samual Cochrane, saying the pair were the "worst versions" of themselves when they were together.

The Gold Coast nanny-turned-reality TV star told Confidential the pair were both unhappy in the "really bad" relationship.

"We were not good for each other," she said.

"We were both the worst versions of ourselves - it was just a bad situation.

"Sam was great in holiday mode and we had a good time but the real world was a totally different story and he is not someone I could see myself settling down with long-term."

Pavlovic, who rose to fame on Matthew Johnson's season of The Bachelor and became engaged to Cochrane on the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise, had told the Daily Mail the relationship was "toxic".

"He would always say to me I needed someone who was 'dumb with no feelings, that he was too smart and deep for me,' she told the publication.

Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane at Brisbane’s Doomben Racecourse

But she told Confidential she did not think Cochrane was a bad person.

"I don't think he's a terrible person, I think we were terrible for each other," she said.

She said she no longer wanted to speak about their relationship because she had moved on.

"I was in a really bad relationship and now I'm out of it and I'm fine," she said.

"I don't want to be known as Tara from Sam and Tara anymore, I've tried to move on with my life and I'm so happy."

She said the decision to leave Cochrane "wasn't hard" to make.

Tara Pavlovic at The Star Gold Coast



"The only hard thing about the breakup was that it was in the public eye hard and it was hard hearing what everyone else had to," she said.

"I don't miss him."

Cochrane and Pavlovic announced their split on social media back in June.

Pavlovic told Daily Mail: "Sam left me after a fight thinking I would beg from him back - he always threatened to leave and played games."

"But this time I told him to never speak to me again and then he begged for me back for weeks," she told the publication.