Fans slam Ten’s ‘boring’ Bachelorette choice

TEN have announced the next Bachelorette - but it's not who everyone was expecting.

Lisa Hyde was believed to be appearing as the next Bachelorette for the reality TV dating show, having previously appeared on Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor - and more recently, as a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise.

They started out like Romeo and Juliet but ended in tragedy

However, on Monday night, Ten announced Ali Oetjen would be Australia's Bachelorette in the fourth season of The Bachelorette Australia, coming later this year.

Meet Australia’s New Bachelorette: Ali Oetjen

The 32-year-old South Australian was an instant hit with viewers in the inaugural 2013 season of The Bachelor Australia. Ali put her heart on the line to win the love of Bachelor Tim Robards, but was left in tears when he turned her away in the penultimate rose ceremony.

Ready to give love another chance, Ali appeared recently in Bachelor In Paradise, where she won the heart of American Bachelor Grant Kemp. Unfortunately, distance proved too big a hurdle and their love story was not meant to be.

Eager to make it third time lucky in love, Ali is ready to call the shots in The Bachelorette Australia.

Ali said: "I have had my heart broken, but I've picked myself up and I'm ready to put my heart on the line again. I'm absolutely thrilled to start this new adventure.

"I'm looking for a man who is light-hearted and kind, a genuine and down-to-earth man who will sweep me off my feet and love me for me. And I'm looking forward to offering that love back to him in return."

So, despite two forays into the world of televised dating, Lisa Hyde's quest for love (or fame) evidently continues off-camera.

Hyde and fellow contestant Luke McLeod left Bachelor In Paradise of their own volition mid-season, apparently because they'd found a romantic connection they wished to pursue away from audiences.

But their exit was tarnished in interviews after the episode, in which Hyde admitted she was no longer with McLeod due to "broken trust."