Bachelor in Paradise episode 4 recap
TV

Bach In Paradise’s Flo finds ‘love’ after elimination

by KARLIE RUTHERFORD
4th Apr 2018 9:00 AM
IN the wake of last night's shock Bachelor in Paradise rose ceremony, eliminated contestant Florence Moerenhout has confirmed she's rekindled her relationship with Davey Lloyd.

Moerenhout told Confidential she was "shattered" that she chose to give her rose to Jake Ellis over Lloyd the week before, only to have him dump her.

But since filming has ended, she and Lloyd have caught up.

Fan-favourite Florence was eliminated from Bachelor In Paradise tonight. Picture: Supplied
"I wouldn't say we're in a relationship but we've been catching up and speaking to one another," she said.

"We're good mates and we will see what happens.

"Watching the episodes back, I now believe everything he said. That he was smitten with me and if I would have kept him on the show we could have been something special."

 

Flo says “she couldn’t trust” Jake and their fling fizzled out. Picture: Supplied
The Dutch national explained that before entering the show, she and Ellis had a "fling" but it fizzled out because "he couldn't be trusted".

"However when he came to Paradise he said he wanted to be with me and at the start put in so much effort and I appreciated that," she said.

"Now I can see he just wanted a rose and when he got it he brushed me.

"I was shattered and it broke my heart a little."

Davey is back in with a chance with Flo *fans rejoice*. Picture: Supplied
Moerenhout said she had spoken to Ellis since filming ended but only to offer condolences when his mother died.

"That was really sad and of course I wanted to put our differences and arguments aside for that. But let's just say we're not going to catch up for coffee."

She ultimately regretted not giving Davey a rose but is looking to seeing what happens with him. Picture: Supplied
bachelor in paradise channel 10 florence moerenhout television
