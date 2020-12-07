Bachelor star announces surprise engagement

She was one of the two women Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins left shocked and heartbroken on The Bachelor, but now it seems Sophie Tieman has found true love once and for all.

Sharing the happy news with her 117,000 Instagram fans on Sunday afternoon, the 27-year-old posted a photo with her beau and a stunning diamond engagement ring, with the caption, "it's a yes to forever."

Despite her high profile, Tieman has kept the relationship low-key, telling followers in October her now-fiance, "Some fun facts for you: Joe and I used to work together! We are both commercial property valuers by trade. We both enjoy maths (lol). He is the smartest guy I have ever met. I thought I was tall but his height makes me feel small."

Bachelor runner-up Sophie Tieman has announced her engagement. Picture: Instagram

Joe first appeared on Tieman's social media accounts in March 2019 alongside the caption, "happy".

In August, Tieman shared the couple had moved into together two months before NSW lockdown restrictions were introduced. "Talk about a pressure cooker. Somehow we are still wanting to be side-by-side, 24/7," she wrote.

In 2018, Tieman was a finalist on The Bachelor with Brittany Hockley, but Cummins broke with tradition when he chose neither of the women and instead went home a single man.

The Bachelor Nick Cummins with Sophie Tieman. Picture: Channel 10

Following the shock finale going to air, Tieman shared her feelings, writing, "There is no denying that this isn't the way I hoped my journey would end. I unknowingly reached a point in time where not only could I see a future with Nick, I really wanted it. But in saying that, I am a firm believer that things happen for a reason, and now was not my time. I'm slowly coming to terms with this… and it's okay."

Following the finale airing, Tieman shared she was open to returning to television, saying, "I would definitely consider being the next Bachelorette."

But just months later, the influencer confirmed she had since found love with Joe.

