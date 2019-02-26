Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Australian rugby union player and The Bachelor, Nick Cummins (the Honey Badger), in his car in Cairns. PICTURE: PASCO ROGATO
Former Australian rugby union player and The Bachelor, Nick Cummins (the Honey Badger), in his car in Cairns. PICTURE: PASCO ROGATO
Celebrity

Honey Badger has ‘something big’ for Cairns

by Chris Calcino and Pasco Rogato
26th Feb 2019 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NICK "Honey Badger" Cummins is no fan of sleeves - but if he had one, there would be a surprise up it for Far North Queensland.

The former Bachelor heart throb and rugby union star has been quietly sniffing around Cairns and surrounds for the past week, dodging the limelight until he was spotted by the Cairns Post yesterday.

Former Australian rugby union player and The Bachelor, Nick Cummins (the Honey Badger), in his car in Cairns. PICTURE: PASCO ROGATO
Former Australian rugby union player and The Bachelor, Nick Cummins (the Honey Badger), in his car in Cairns. PICTURE: PASCO ROGATO

"Mate, just bloody getting up here, Far North Queensland has a lot to offer and personally we have a little passion project we are doing some scouting for," he said.

"We have something big coming in 2019, out in the (Family Group) islands and out the back of Cairns.

"It is a whole bunch of things; I am bloody excited about it actually.

"It is something that has given me more meaning than what I have done in the past in my career; I am super, super pumped about it."

The 'Badge reckoned his new venture was about telling yarns and celebrating Aussie culture.

"You won't be able to miss it when it launches, which is good," he said.

bachelor cairns editors picks honey badger nick cummins

Top Stories

    Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    premium_icon Troy brings old and new home to Coutts Crossing

    Music A SELL-OUT crowd packed the Coutts Crossing Coronation Hall for a once in a lifetime show, with Golden Guitar winner Troy Cassar-Daley taking the stage

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News Police wearing protective armour have been seen near a motel

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:44 AM
    Truck breakdown, southbound lane closed

    Truck breakdown, southbound lane closed

    News Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time this morning

    Truckie charged over alleged pursuit enters plea

    premium_icon Truckie charged over alleged pursuit enters plea

    Crime Queensland man facing 10 driving offences appears in court