Bachelor star totally unrecognisable

Emma Roche from Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor looks completely different now to the way she looked when she was on the show.

Emma Roche was left heartbroken after being rejected by Matt Agnew on The Bachelor in 2019.

The 33-year-old has since undergone a dramatic makeover.

On Tuesday, the reality star uploaded a plumper smile, with brighter, tighter skin.

"Starring the big hair," she captioned the photo.

Emma is totally unrecognisable now

While it is unclear whether or not to Irish beauty has undergone any cosmetic procedures in that photo, she did reveal last year that she got "subtle filler" to enhance her jawline.

"A pleasure welcoming @thebachelorau's @miss_emma_roche back to the clinic recently!' the Cosmos Clinic wrote on Instagram.

Emma admitted to getting some filler for a more even jawline

"A subtle treatment of dermal filler to the chin enhanced her profile, created a more defined jawline, and achieved a more balanced overall appearance. Looking forward to seeing you again soon, Emma!"

In fact, the brunette tags Cosmos Clinic in a lot of her Instagram selfies, including the cosmetic nurse Benoite Boucoiran suggesting that she is a regular customer.

During her season of The Bachelor, Roche made it to the top four.

On the show, she was titled the "stage-five clinger" after being the first contestant to drop the L-bomb.

