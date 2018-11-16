Bachelorette’s 90-minute climax in the NT

Bachelorette Ali Oetjen on one of her final dates in the Northern Territory. Picture: Network Ten

Bachelorette Ali Oetjen on one of her final dates in the Northern Territory. Picture: Network Ten

AUSTRALIAN Bachelorette Ali Oetjen found love last night but may also have found the perfect place to spend her future with her new beau.

Having told media prior to entering the competition she was an "outdoors" girl, the NT provided a number of perfect locations for the series finale and Ms Oetjen wasn't dissapointed with what her dates produced.

"The Territory has always had a special place in my heart and I was excited to return," she said.

"We grew up in the country and for all our family holidays it was camping or going four-wheel-driving up to the Territory."