Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Love Island
TV

Bach star blasts ‘abhorrent’ Love Island

by Nick Bond
28th May 2018 7:37 AM

LAST night's series premiere of Love Island Australia was never going to be highbrow viewing - but according to one fellow reality TV star, the on-screen antics were "absolutely abhorrent".

Georgia Love, at left, and Love Island host Sophie Monk. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Georgia Love, at left, and Love Island host Sophie Monk. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love blasted the dating reality show via Twitter last night, making it clear that she would do anything for love - but she won't do that.

"I am so appalled by #LoveIslandAU I'm not even going to justify a worthwhile tweet about it. Absolutely abhorrent," Love tweeted, apparently not grasping the irony inherent in firing off a tweet declaring you hate a TV show much you refuse to tweet about it.

What a diverse cast!
What a diverse cast!

It didn't take long for others to point out the Bach-shaped hole in Love's argument: "The actual irony of being on a TV show to find love and looking down on other people doing the same," wrote one viewer in response to her tweet.

Love was quick with a comeback.

"The ignorance of thinking my experience of being in control of who I wanted to date was in any way similar to being literally picked from a line-up of girls in bikinis and high heels by men cracking sexual innuendos in the first five minutes," she responded.

Georgia Love (centre) dated 18 guys on national TV, but it was TOTALLY different from Love Island, OK?
Georgia Love (centre) dated 18 guys on national TV, but it was TOTALLY different from Love Island, OK?

In Love's defence, Love Island episode one was total cringe on a level not yet seen in the Bachelor franchise. We met the five female singles first, all arriving at their Spanish villa clad only in bikinis and high heels (seems Nine could only spring for carry-on for the flight over?). Once settled in, the fivesome lined up on one side of the villa's pool as host Sophie Monk brought out five boardshort-clad boneheaded jocks, one by one, to decide who they'd like to choose as their 'partner' for the show, based on sight alone.

It was a spray tan-soaked, half-naked group arranged marriage: car crash television.

Still, reality TV fans didn't seem to think Love had much cause to be up on her high horse.

"You literally picked from 22 guys who were presented to you on a platter and dated them all simultaneously ... double standards much?" wrote one in response to her tweets.

"Says the girl who was the Bachelorette dating several guys," said another.

Elsewhere during last night's premiere, a social media consensus formed: These people are terrible and this show is garbage ... Can't wait for episode two.

Love Island Australia is on five nights a week, which really does seem like an awful lot. It airs Sundays - Thursdays, 8:30pm on Go.

Related Items

editors picks georgia love love island love island australia reality tv the bachelorette tv

Top Stories

    Axemen adamant abuse of a racial nature didn't happen

    Axemen adamant abuse of a racial nature didn't happen

    Rugby League ORARA Valley refutes claims made by a South Grafton official during the week that a spectator racially vilified a player when the Rebels played there.

    SHOW US THE MONEY: Deputy premier targeted

    SHOW US THE MONEY: Deputy premier targeted

    News Out-of-pocket highway sub-contractors demand intervention

    McMullan a Kensei winner

    premium_icon McMullan a Kensei winner

    News Lifelong racing fan to become part of Grafton Cup history

    Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    premium_icon Police treat Glenreagh church fire as suspicious

    News NSW Police and RFS are investigating the cause of the blaze

    Local Partners