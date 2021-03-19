BACK AT THE BACK: Laurie draws praise from top Tiger

They may not have come away with the points, but our league prodigy Daine Laurie impressed all the right people in the West Tigers first round loss to the Canberra Raiders.

Speaking on his Instagram, Laurie said that despite the result it was great to have the footy back, and having his parents present him with his debut Wests Tigers jersey was “unreal’>

Laurie has kept his spot at the back, and with returning five-eighth Adam Doueihi back following a suspension, coach Michael Maguire has pushed Moses Mbye to the interchange bench.

Laurie had a faultless game at the back against the Raiders, coming up with an excellent try-saving tackle, and playing mistake free football that earned him some good line-breaks and post contact metres.

His work drew praise from coach Maguire, who said that he was impressed by his work in the losing effort.

“He’s a good kid and a good player. The more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” Maguire said.

“He’s still finding his way which you do early in your career.

“He saved a number of tries in the first half and returned the ball with speed. I think if we can create opportunities with the ball, Daine is going to be a highlight with what we do.”

​This week the Tigers will have a hard assignment in their first game at home taking on the Roosters on Sunday afternoon.

